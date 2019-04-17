Disney offered controlling stake of Nexon: report

BUSINESS

Kim Jung-ju (NXC)

The controlling stake for South Korea’s biggest game company Nexon may end up in the hands of the Walt Disney Co., a report suggested Wednesday.The anticipated price for the stake to go on sale is 15 trillion won ($13.2 billion), with premiums for business management rights on top of the Nexon Japan share price, which closed up slightly at 1,681 yen ($15) Tuesday, but has since slid to 1,558 yen as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.Korean daily the JoongAng Ilbo quoted the international banking industry in saying that NXC Chairman Kim Jung-ju personally approached a high-ranking Disney representative to discuss acquisition matters.In early January, Kim announced intentions to sell his and his wife’s 98.64 percent majority stakes in NXC. NXC is the holding company of Nexon Japan with 47.02 percent stake. Nexon Japan completely owns Nexon Korea.By March, shortlisted in the Nexon bid were Kakao, MBK Partners with Netmarble, Tencent, Bain Capital and an undisclosed foreign establishment.But Disney reportedly has had a special place in Kim‘s heart.“What I envy the most about Disney is that they do not force money out of kids ... (consumers) gladly pay Disney. Nexon has a long way to go. Some people hate Nexon to death,” Kim Jung-ju is quoted as saying in an anecdote in Nexon’s foundation story, “Play,” published in 2015. He was referring to the common practice of effectively requiring players to make in-game purchases.Nexon was founded in Seoul in 1994. It posted its own record of 2.5 trillion won revenue in 2018.Nexon Japan as of end-2018 had roughly 2.5 trillion won in cash reserves.The company’s latest mobile game release “Traha” garnered over 4.1 million advance sign-ups.Disney was unable to comment at the time of writing. Nexon and NXC also could not offer comments.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)