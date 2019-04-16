S. Korean photographer wins Pulitzer Prize

LIFE&STYLE

(Yonhap)

Reuters' South Korean photographer Kim Kyung-hoon won a Pulitzer Prize on Tuesday for his work on Central American migrants.According to the website of the Pulitzer Prizes, photography staff of Reuters, including Kim, Loren Elliott and Lucy Nicholson were named the winner of the breaking news photography award.They took images of a caravan of Central American migrants heading to the US border in November last year."For a vivid and startling visual narrative of the urgency, desperation and sadness of migrants as they journeyed to the US from Central and South America," the jury of the Pulitzer Prizes said.Kim, now based in Tokyo, Japan, has been working for Reuters since 2002.Meanwhile, reporters from the Associated Press and Wall Street Journal were honored in the international reporting sections for their coverage of a war in Yemen and a murder in Myanmar, respectively.Named after a newspaper publisher, the Pulitzer Prizes, one of the world's most renowned journalism awards, were first given in 1917. (Yonhap)