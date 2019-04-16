Gyeonggi Province to build more satellite towns of Seoul

NATIONAL

This year marks the 22nd anniversary of Gyeonggi Urban Innovation Corporation, a government-funded city planning corporation committed to the development and restoration of Gyeonggi Province.



Korea’s most populous province, Gyeonggi Province is host to satellite cities of Seoul that may offer some relief to the South Korean capital’s housing crisis.







Gwanggyo new town nightscape (GICO)

Projected image of Dasan new town (GICO)

Projected image of Dasan new town (GICO)

GICO headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province (GICO)