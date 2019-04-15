From pixels to the past: Games firm helps preserve Korean cultural heritage

BUSINESS

In a match that may sound unusual at first, there is a gaming company in South Korea that has been consistently contributing to the country’s cultural heritage preserving organization.



The Korean arm of Riot Games has given over 5 billion won ($4.4 million) to the Cultural Heritage Administration here for the past seven years. The funds were spent on helping preserving palaces, heritage sites, and most recently for the recovery of a 102-year-old printing woodblock that had been lost for many years.



The woodblock, one of some 1,000 rudimentary printing tool for the 18 books written by end-Joseon era independence fighter “Cheokam” Kim Do-hwa (1825~1912), was found in the lot for a small auction that was to go up in Germany. The historic relic had been in the possession of an Austrian family, from whom the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation, an organization under CHA, acquired it in March.





The returned woodblock (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)

Riot Games Korea’s country head Jaysen Park (Lim Jeong-yeo/ The Korea Herald)

The printed ninth book, pages 23 and 24 (Lim Jeong-yeo/The Korea Herald)