Moon to comment on U.S. summit, N.K. leader's speech: official

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook to the White House in Washington, DC, on April 11. (AFP-Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in will likely comment on his recent summit with U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's policy speech made last week, a senior presidential official said Sunday."President Moon will make a comment on his recent summit with Trump and Chairman Kim's policy speech tomorrow," the official said on condition of anonymity.As Moon is set to preside over a meeting with his top aides on Monday afternoon, the comment is likely to be made during the meeting.Moon returned home Friday after a two-day visit to the United States for talks with Trump on ways to restart denuclearization dialogue with North Korea.The visit coincided with North Korea's key parliamentary session held on Thursday and Friday, in which Kim said Pyongyang will not stick to summits with the U.S. for the sake of easing sanctions,Yet, Kim left the door open for a possible third summit with Trump, saying he will wait until the year's end for Washington's "bold decision."Amid rising speculation over the possible sending of a special envoy to North Korea, the official said Moon might touch on the issue.Another official at the presidential office, however, said Moon will likely talk about various contacts to be made with the North, but not go into details, such as who could be sent as an envoy or when the visit would take place.The presidential office has said that Seoul is open to the possibility of sending a special envoy to the North, while noting that nothing has been decided. (Yonhap)