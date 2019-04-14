Assembly session held hostage over Constitutional Court nomination

During last month’s extraordinary session, the parties agreed to fast-track 10 key bills, but they remained deadlocked over details of those regarding electoral reform and an independent investigative agency.
|(Yonhap)
The latest standoff over Lee’s nomination has raised concerns the April session could end without addressing pending bills, such as a revision to the flexible working hours system, the minimum wage and three kindergarten-related laws.
Cheong Wa Dae nominated former judge Lee for the Constitutional Court justice post because of her background as a “nonmainstream” judge with expertise in labor law. But the nominee and her husband Oh Cheong-jin’s long list of stock investments spanning over 5,500 transactions had sparked controversy during the confirmation hearing last week.
Stocks worth 3.5 billion won ($3 million) held by Lee and Oh, a former judge at the Busan District Court, accounted for 83 percent of the couple’s total 4.06 billion won in assets.
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea argues that there was no illegal trading, and therefore Lee is eligible for the job. But the opposition alleges that Lee and her husband had access to insider information and point out that she had sold all stocks held under her name last week.
Although the stocks were traded under both Lee’s and Oh’s names, the couple says it was Oh who did the trading and that Lee was not involved.
The ruling party added that Oh also plans to sell his stocks in the near future.
“We believe there were no problems in the process of trading the stocks. That (Lee and her husband) have a large number of stocks should not be an issue,” said Hong Ik-pyo, spokesman of the Democratic Party.
“Lee has already sold all her stocks. We should wait for the financial authorities to look into allegations surrounding Lee’s stock investments,” Hong added.
Maintaining a tough stance, the Liberty Korea Party said it would file for charges against Lee with the Supreme Prosecutors Office -- violations of the Corruption Prevention Act and Capital Market Act, and leaking official secrets.
While urging Lee to step down over an alleged conflict of interest, the Liberty Korea Party continued to pressure Cheong Wa Dae to reshuffle its officials in charge of human resources for nominating “unqualified” individuals.
Along with the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, it plans to jointly file a petition with the financial authorities to investigate the couple’s stock transactions.
Before Lee sold the stocks held under her name, shares of eTech E&C and Glasslock -- affiliates of local energy and chemical group OCI -- accounted for 67 percent of all stocks owned by the couple.
Opposition parties have alleged there was a conflict of interest, as Lee had tried a case involving OCI as a witness and Oh was a judge in a trial involving the group. Lee has vehemently denied the allegation.
Tension at the National Assembly is expected to escalate if President Moon Jae-in requests the National Assembly to adopt a report on Lee’s confirmation.
Opposition parties had slammed Cheong Wa Dae for appointing SMEs and Startups Minister Park Young-sun and Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul despite their opposition.
By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)