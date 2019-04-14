Massive rally held in N. Korea to celebrate leader's re-election

NATIONAL

A massive rally was held in North Korea to celebrate Kim Jong-un's re-election as the communist nation's leader, the North's state media reported Sunday, in an apparent move to boost internal unity after the regime wrapped up a major personnel reshuffle at a key parliamentary session.



Kim was re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission, the country's highest seat of power, during the first session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly on Thursday.







North Koreans attend a massive rally at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang on April 13, 2019, to mark leader Kim Jong-un`s re-election as chairman of the State Affairs Commission in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

Following the election, Kim delivered a policy speech on Friday in which he said Pyongyang will not stick to summits with the US for the sake of easing sanctions, though he left the door open for a possible third summit with President Donald Trump.In a rally in Pyongyang on Saturday, Choe Ryong-hae, one of the closest aides to the leader, delivered a celebratory report, saying the latest election and Kim's policy speech "have redoubled the confidence in victory and fighting spirit of all the people opening a new road of advance for the socialist construction," according to the Korean Central News Agency.Leading officials from the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, the government and rank-and-file citizens attended the rally, lauding Kim's re-election as a "clear manifestation of the invincibility" of North Korea, the KCNA said.Other state media outlets ran similar articles.North Korean media have been releasing a series of contributions written by senior officials, echoing the leader's vow to put all-out efforts into economic development despite the sanctions. (Yonhap)