S. Korea temporarily withdraws embassy staff from Tripoli amid fighting

NATIONAL

South Korea has temporarily pulled out its embassy staff from the Libyan capital of Tripoli amid escalating violence in the conflict-laden country, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.



Due to "drastically worsening security conditions," the ministry moved all embassy personnel, including Ambassador Choi Sung-soo, to Tunisia on Friday morning (local time), it said in a text message sent to reporters.







(Reuters=Yonhap)

The ministry added that four South Korean residents in Libya decided to remain though it has asked them to leave the country together.It plans to continue diplomatic assistance for the protection of the citizens still in the country and businesspeople operating there. (Yonhap)