[Graphic News] 7 in 10 artists earn less than 1 million won a month

Seven in 10 artists in South Korea earn less than 1 million won ($880) a month, well below the average for all trades, a government report said.According to the report from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the average annual income for domestic artist households was 42.25 million won in 2017, compared with the nation’s average household income of 57.05 million won.The average annual income for individual artists was 12.81 million won in 2017, up 260,000 won from three years ago, the report said.But 72.2 percent of artists recorded annual income of less than 12 million won, or less than 1 million won per month, it said.