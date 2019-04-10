Women's national football team to reassemble in May for World Cup prep

SPORTS

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

After playing two friendly matches against Iceland, the South Korean women's national football team will reassemble in May to resume their preparations for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.The Korea Football Association said Wednesday that the women's team, led by head coach Yoon Duk-yeo, will gather at the National Football Center in Paju, north of Seoul, on May 7, a month before the opening of the Women's World Cup, where South Korea face Norway, Nigeria and hosts France in Group A.South Korea collected one draw and one loss against Iceland in their World Cup tuneup matches earlier this month. The Taeguk Ladies dropped the first game 3-2 in Yongin, south of Seoul, on Friday and were held to a 1-1 draw in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, on Tuesday.The players will now go back to their respective clubs. Those playing for domestic WK League clubs will try to stay in shape for their season opener on Monday, while Ji So-yun of Chelsea Women and Cho So-hyun of West Ham United Women will be ready for action in Britain.Yoon is scheduled to announce a roster of 26 or 27 players on April 30 and is expected to unveil his final-23 woman squad for the World cup before departing for their training camp in Sweden on May 22. During two weeks at the NFC, he will examine his players to decide who should be on the final roster.Yoon is likely to call up the players who competed against Iceland, but new faces from the WK League may earn selection since the head coach said he will watch for talent in the domestic league to improve the team's defense.Yoon's side will have their final World Cup tuneup match against Sweden at Gamla Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 31, before heading to France. (Yonhap)