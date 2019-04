BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

As of April 8, the Cho family held a combined 28.95 percent stake in Hanjin KAL, the holding company of Hanjin Group, including stocks held by family-friendly shareholders.In theory, unless the family comes up with a different way to pay it off, its controlling stake will shrink to 20.03 percent after the 50 percent inheritance tax is paid on his shares in the company, according to a report by eBest Investment and Securities.