FSC tries to soothe credit card sector reeling from transaction fee cuts

BUSINESS

The chief of South Korea’s top financial regulator met with the CEOs of local credit card companies Tuesday to finalize measures aimed to diversify income sources and prevent further losses suffered by the card industry following a cut in card transaction fees.



The measures included putting a cap on lofty marketing expenses and allowing credit card firms to operate services analyzing and managing credit information in order to help improve profitability.



While the card industry acknowledged the measures as being helpful, they expressed discontent over “core issues” being left out, such as their calls to increase the required equity-to-debt ratio.





Financial Services Commission Chairman Choi Jong-ku (second from left) holds a meeting with the CEOs of Korea`s credit card companies at the FSC headquarters in Seoul, Tuesday. (Yonhap)