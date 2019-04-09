Dozens of people contract measles at hospital since last week

NATIONAL

An additional case of measles has been reported at an unspecified hospital in Anyang, near Seoul, bringing to 26 the number of patients diagnosed with the contagious disease at the hospital since April 1, the health authorities said Tuesday.



A family member caring for a patient at the hospital, whose name was withheld, was confirmed to have contracted the disease on Monday.







(Yonhap)

The 26 people hit by the virus includes four doctors, 14 nurses, a pharmacist, a medical engineer, a medical college student, an employee, two existing patients, a caregiver and a patient's family member.Out of them, 21 have been put out of quarantine and the other five are quarantined at home. On Sunday, no cases of infection were reported.The health authorities in the Gyeonggi regional government in Suwon, just south of Seoul, are keeping watch over 4,649 people who are confirmed to have come into contact with the people infected with the disease. (Yonhap)