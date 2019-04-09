S. Korea to celebrate 100th anniv. of establishment of provisional govt.

NATIONAL

South Korea will mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the provisional government in China this week at a ceremony symbolizing the struggle against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Tuesday.The event is set to take place in Yeouido, western Seoul, at 7:19 p.m. -- or 19:19 on the 24-hour clock -- on Thursday to highlight the year, 1919, when the government-in-exile was launched in Shanghai.The venue was chosen to commemorate the 1945 arrival of an advance group of the Korean Liberation Army at an airport in Yeouido aboard a C-47 transport plane. The KLA was launched in 1940 as a military arm of the provisional government.Some 10,000 people, including government officials, former independence fighters, their families and other citizens, are expected to attend the ceremony full of commemorative programs, including a joint performance by the National Chorus and Korea Coop Orchestra."The ceremony contains various performances that will underscore the meaning and historical importance of the provisional government under a slogan of a history preserved by citizens and a country that will be led by citizens," the ministry said in a press release.The ceremony has been arranged amid lingering diplomatic tensions between South Korea and Japan over a series of long-simmering issues, such as forced labor and sexual slavery during Tokyo's colonization.