S. Korea to celebrate 100th anniv. of establishment of provisional govt.

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 9, 2019 - 10:56
  • Updated : Apr 9, 2019 - 10:56

South Korea will mark the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the provisional government in China this week at a ceremony symbolizing the struggle against Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Tuesday.

The event is set to take place in Yeouido, western Seoul, at 7:19 p.m. -- or 19:19 on the 24-hour clock -- on Thursday to highlight the year, 1919, when the government-in-exile was launched in Shanghai.

The venue was chosen to commemorate the 1945 arrival of an advance group of the Korean Liberation Army at an airport in Yeouido aboard a C-47 transport plane. The KLA was launched in 1940 as a military arm of the provisional government.


(Yonhap)

Some 10,000 people, including government officials, former independence fighters, their families and other citizens, are expected to attend the ceremony full of commemorative programs, including a joint performance by the National Chorus and Korea Coop Orchestra.

"The ceremony contains various performances that will underscore the meaning and historical importance of the provisional government under a slogan of a history preserved by citizens and a country that will be led by citizens," the ministry said in a press release.

The ceremony has been arranged amid lingering diplomatic tensions between South Korea and Japan over a series of long-simmering issues, such as forced labor and sexual slavery during Tokyo's colonization. (Yonhap)


