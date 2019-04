Leila Rachadi (fifth from left), the spouse of the Moroccan ambassador, Chafik Rachadi (sixth from left), the Moroccan ambassador, and CICI President Choi Jung-wha (seventh from left) pose for a photo after a lecture titled the “Present and Future of K-movies and the Story of Food Scenes in Movies” at the residence of the Moroccan ambassador to Korea on April 2. (Corea Image Communication Institute)