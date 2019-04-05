N. Korean hotel reopens after renovation ahead of major events

NATIONAL

A major hotel in North Korea has reopened its doors after months of renovation in preparation for a possible rise in foreign tourists, the website of a Beijing-based tour agency showed Friday.



Yanggakdo International Hotel has carried out a "facelift" since early this year and recently resumed operation, Koryo Tours said in a story and photos posted on its website.



The reopening came as Pyongyang is bracing for a rise in tourists in time for an international marathon event slated for Sunday and the upcoming birthday of late founder Kim Il-sung on April 15, the tour agency said.





(Tripadvisor.com)

"The layout of the lobby remains roughly the same, but everything is brighter now and more open," it said. "Yanggakdo Hotel's Pyongyang Casino is also back and operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week."The tour agency added that the renovation includes such new features as WiFi connection and Chinese Alipay mobile payment service inside the hotel.Opened in 1995, the 47-story hotel located in central Pyongyang is one of the most famous hotels in North Korea, along with Koryo Hotel. (Yonhap)