N. Korean hotel reopens after renovation ahead of major events

A major hotel in North Korea has reopened its doors after months of renovation in preparation for a possible rise in foreign tourists, the website of a Beijing-based tour agency showed Friday.
Yanggakdo International Hotel has carried out a "facelift" since early this year and recently resumed operation, Koryo Tours said in a story and photos posted on its website.
The reopening came as Pyongyang is bracing for a rise in tourists in time for an international marathon event slated for Sunday and the upcoming birthday of late founder Kim Il-sung on April 15, the tour agency said.
|(Tripadvisor.com)
"The layout of the lobby remains roughly the same, but everything is brighter now and more open," it said. "Yanggakdo Hotel's Pyongyang Casino is also back and operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
The tour agency added that the renovation includes such new features as WiFi connection and Chinese Alipay mobile payment service inside the hotel.
Opened in 1995, the 47-story hotel located in central Pyongyang is one of the most famous hotels in North Korea, along with Koryo Hotel. (Yonhap)