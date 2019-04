NATIONAL

(Video shot by Kim Arin, edited by Lee Sun-hye /The Korea Herald)

(Yonhap)

Fires that started in Goseong-gun and Gangneung, both in Gangwon Province, spread simultaneously and burned through 525 hectares of forest, the equivalent of more than 735 soccer fields. The fire claimed 250 hectares in Goseong and Sokcho, 250 hectares in Gangneung and 25 hectares in Inje.As of Friday afternoon, total damages were estimated at some 300 homes burned and approximately 5.2 billion won ($4.57 million) worth of damage to agricultural facilities. Those figures are expected to rise steeply.(khnews@heraldcop.com)