Artist Lee Bul awarded 2019 Ho-Am Prize

LIFE&STYLE

Artist Lee Bul (Courtesy of Studio Lee Bul)

Artist Lee Bul will be awarded the 2019 Ho-Am Prize, an annual award established in 1990 to honor those who have made contribution to science, culture and the welfare of mankind.Lee is an internationally-known artist from Korea, who have been active since the 1980s. A retrospective of her works was held recently at the Hayward Gallery in London and the Martin Gropius Bau in Berlin. She is also participating the main exhibition of the Venice Biennale 2019 -- her return to the art event in 20 years.Along with artist Lee, this year‘s Ho-Am Prize recipients include Yale College Dean Marvin Chun in the science category, professor Andrew Kahng at the UC San Diego in the engineering category and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology professor Oh Uh-taek in the medicine category.The award ceremony for the Ho-Am Prize will be held at Hoam Art Hall on May 31.Each winner will 300 million won ($264,550) in prize money.By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)