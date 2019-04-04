Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Bolbbalgan4 to debut in Japan in June with 'Galaxy'

By Yonhap
  • Published : Apr 4, 2019 - 10:10
  • Updated : Apr 4, 2019 - 13:22

The K-pop female indie duo Bolbbalgan, also known as BOL4, will debut in Japan in June with a Japanese translated version of their 2016 hit song "Galaxy," their management agency Shofar Music said Thursday.

"Having signed with the famous Japanese music production firm King Records, Bolbbalgan4 will officially debut in Japan on June 5," according to the agency. 


(Yonhap)

Their Japanese debut music will be a Japanese version of "Galaxy," a 2016 song that helped consolidate the music duo's solid presence on the K-pop scene.

On Tuesday in South Korea, the two high-school classmates dropped a new EP titled "Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy," fronted by three tracks -- "Bom," "Stars over Me" and "Mermaid" -- which have charted high on local music charts since their release. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114