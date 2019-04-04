Bolbbalgan4 to debut in Japan in June with 'Galaxy'

ENTERTAINMENT

(Yonhap)

The K-pop female indie duo Bolbbalgan, also known as BOL4, will debut in Japan in June with a Japanese translated version of their 2016 hit song "Galaxy," their management agency Shofar Music said Thursday."Having signed with the famous Japanese music production firm King Records, Bolbbalgan4 will officially debut in Japan on June 5," according to the agency.Their Japanese debut music will be a Japanese version of "Galaxy," a 2016 song that helped consolidate the music duo's solid presence on the K-pop scene.On Tuesday in South Korea, the two high-school classmates dropped a new EP titled "Youth Diary 1: Flower Energy," fronted by three tracks -- "Bom," "Stars over Me" and "Mermaid" -- which have charted high on local music charts since their release. (Yonhap)