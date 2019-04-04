Growing number of women disagree with traditional gender roles

NATIONAL

About 7 out 10 married women disagree with the traditional gender roles of breadwinning husbands and homemaker wives, although a majority of the women acknowledge that mothers are better at raising children, a survey said Thursday.



A total of 10,630 married women aged 15 to 49 were polled for the survey by Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs in July last year.







Results showed 73.9 percent of the women disagreed that the role of husbands is to work and wives to look after the home and the family. The figures compare with the 2015 survey when 64.1 percent disagreed.On the question asking whether it was more important for women to help their husbands build a career rather than pursue one for themselves, 54.2 percent said they do not agree. In the 2015 poll, 46.3 percent did not agree.The same survey found 56.3 percent admitting that mothers can raise children better than fathers. A larger number of 92.1 percent said it was best for mothers to raise children less than two years old. (Yonhap)