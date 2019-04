WORLD

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (left) (AFP-Yonhap)

BRUSSELS (AFP) -- EU leader Jean-Claude Juncker vowed Wednesday to work until the last moment to prevent a "no deal" Brexit, but admitted this now appears to be a likely result.Addressing the European Parliament after Prime Minister Theresa May asked for a short postponement, Juncker said Britain remains on course for Brexit next week."I will do everything to avoid the United Kingdom's disorderly departure," Juncker said, warning that only populists and nationalists would celebrate a "no deal".