[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Park Hyatt Busan‘s modern French restaurant Living Room presents Ballerina in Paris dessert buffet.The buffet is filled with a variety of pink-colored desserts, themed under the concept of a ballerina in Paris. Unlimited amounts of sweets, including cupcakes, pear tart, baked cheesecake, macarons, seasonal fruit tarts and chocolate grissini, are offered.Living Room’s dessert buffet is available at lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or at dinner hours from 6 to 10 p.m. The weekly lunch starts at 39,000 won, weekend lunch at 42,000 won and dinner at 80,000 won.For more information or reservations, call Living Room at (051) 990-1300.Park Hyatt Seoul’s premium vinyl music bar The Timber House is holding a Sophisti cocktail promotion from April to June.Sophisti-pop is a genre of music popular during the mid-1980s in the UK. The in-house bartender has created nine new cocktails, inspired by popular songs of the genre. Drinks are named after the songs, including One Flight Down, Shoot the Moon and Shattered Dreams.Each cocktail is priced at 30,000 won. For more information or reservations, call The Timber House at (02) 2016-1291.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Cilantro Deli will be holding a wine market on April 12 and 13, selling premium wines at a discounted price.Tasting is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., allowing customers to sample the wines before making purchases.Some of the wines being offered include: Montes Classic, Bosio Moscato d’Asti, Montes Alpha Black Cabernet Sauvignon, Beso Cava Reserva, Ruffino Chianti DOCG, KC Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and more.The discounted prices range from 14,000 to 520,000 won, with the majority of the wines under 67,000 won.For more information, call Cilantro Deli at (02) 317-3064.Grand Hyatt Seoul has launched a seasonal package, inviting guests to experience the beauty of spring.Reflective of its location near Namsan’s cherry blossom road, the hotel has prepared a simple package deal that includes a one-night stay and breakfast for two. By reserving a room through the B&B package deal, two guests can enjoy breakfast at the hotel’s buffet restaurant The Terrace.The B&B package deal price for two guests starts at 215,000 won. For more information or reservations, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 799-8888.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul‘s all-day dining restaurant Tavolo 24 is to offer Party to Go takeout service from April 12.The service features two sets -- Family & Friends and Kids, priced at 180,000 won and 150,000 won, respectively. Each set consists of eight items from appetizer, main dish to dessert.Party to Go service has to be reserved at least a day before. The food can be picked up at the restaurant or can be delivered at an additional cost.For more information, call Tavolo 24 (02) 2276-3320.