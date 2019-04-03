Portuguese firm delivers software solution for LIG Nex1

BUSINESS

Portuguese venture firm Edisoft has been selected as a provider of a unified software solution for the leading defense company LIG Nex1 in South Korea to be used in the KOMPSAT-6 Satellite, the firm said Wednesday.



Edisoft is a joint venture based in Lisbon and set up by Thales, NAV Portugal and the Portuguese MoD Defence holding, Empordef, which promotes and delivers innovative security critical systems, for land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.



The solution, named Real Time Executive for Multiprocessor Systems, has been developed since 2006 for several leading aerospace projects, including the Meteosat Third Generation.



This updated version will be delivered to LIG Nex1 and will be used in the KOMPSAT 6 satellite project, the firm said.



RTEMS is a free open-source Real Time Operating System designed for deeply embedded systems aimed to be used in space flights and medical devices in advanced critical processor architecture.



