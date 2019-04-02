Firefighters struggle to contain mountain fire in Busan

NATIONAL

Firefighters continued to battle a massive mountain fire in the southern port city of Busan on Tuesday, with no reports of casualties having been filed so far.



The fire continued to burn through a mountain near the popular Haeundae beach in Busan more than five hours after it was first reported, according to local authorities in the city located 450 kilometers south of Seoul.





(Yonhap)

City officials said the fire had already affected an estimated 10 hectares of mountain land after strong winds prevented containment in the early stage. They said the local firefighters will continue to work throughout the night to keep the fire spreading to residential areas.So far, some 50 patients at a nursing home near the affected area have been evacuated, according to the city officials.The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, they said. (Yonhap)