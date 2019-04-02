[Graphic News] Incheon Airport becomes world’s 5th-largest passenger airport

WORLD

The number of passengers using Incheon Airport reached a new high in 2018, making it the fifth-largest passenger airport in the world.According to Incheon International Airport Corp., Incheon Airport handled 67.7 million international passengers last year, up 10 percent from a year earlier. The latest figure is about 3.3 times the number of passengers logged in 2002, the year after the airport opened.Incheon Airport opened its second terminal last year, increasing maximum passenger capacity from 54 million to 72 million. The new terminal handled over 19 million passengers in its first year of operation.