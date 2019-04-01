Samsung boasts spec of 5G phone, end-to-end solutions ahead of launch

While releasing a second announcement that the Galaxy S10 5G edition will be available for purchase in Korea this week, Samsung once again highlighted the massive specs of the world’s first 5G-enabled device, and how closely the company and network operators worked together to make 5G a reality with end-to-end solutions.
To take full advantage of the increased power of the 5G network, the Galaxy S10 5G will include new advanced features that expand the viewing experience, with the largest display available on an S Series device -- 6.7 inches diagonally.
|(Samsung Electronics)
On the edge-to-edge Dynamic AMOLED screen, Samsung has developed a display that “fully immerses consumers in the high-quality HD content, games, augmented reality and video conferencing made possible through 5G,” it said.
Because streaming HD content will take more power, the 5G phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery to reduce the need for recharging.
The Galaxy S10 5G has significantly upgraded the smartphone camera with a neural processing unit, known as NPU, to help take perfect shots, as well as six total cameras including a 3D depth camera that accurately provides depth information by measuring the length of time for a light signal to bounce off subjects to enable “bokeh” effects – which blur the background while keeping the subject in sharp focus.
The 5G network will deliver connection speeds that are 20 times faster thanon the 4G LTE networks, Samsung said.
Samsung emphasized that it was one of a few companies with an end-to-end 5G solution from chipsets, network core, radio solutions and user devices.
“We are at the beginning of a new era where the incredible speed and connectivity of 5G becomes a reality, bringing the world closer to Samsung’s vision of connected living,” said Koh Dong-jin, CEO of IT & Mobile Communications division at Samsung. “We are proud of the work we’ve accomplished to bring our first 5G smartphone to market and look forward to bringing it to everyone around the world in the coming year.”
The Galaxy S10 5G will be available as 256-gigabyte and 512-gigabyte models in three colors: majestic black, royal gold and crown silver. The retail price tag for the 256GB model is set at 1.39 million won, while the 512GB device is priced 1.55 million won.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)