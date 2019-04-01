[News Focus] Shareholders meeting culture in Korea needs reforms

BUSINESS

Every spring, investors flock to annual shareholders meetings eager to gain a better insight into their companies and their plans for the year.



But many South Korean firms have been receiving flak for the opaque nature of such meetings. Critics say the absent CEOs, run-of-the-mill presentations and even snubbing of shareholders at many meetings shows a lack of willingness to communicate.



On March 20, over 1,000 investors rushed to attend Samsung Electronics’ 50th shareholders meeting at its headquarters in Seocho, southern Seoul -- the first since it decided on a 50:1 stock split last May.



But the investors soon found that they had to fight to get one of the 800 seats the tech firm had prepared for the meeting. Many were irked as they waited outside in line for more than an hour, to attend an event which the de facto leader of the company, Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, did not attend.





Kim Ki-nam, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, delivers a speech during the annual general shareholders meeting at the company’s Seocho office in southern Seoul on March 20. (Yonhap)

Investors stand in line outside Samsung Electronics headquarters in southern Seoul to attend a general shareholders meeting on March 20. (Yonhap)