LG’s 5G smartphone to cost less than Samsung’s

BUSINESS

(LG Electronics)

Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are going head to head in the fight for 5G smartphone market dominance in South Korea.Not long after Samsung revealed plans to begin sales of the world’s first 5G-compatible Galaxy S10 as of April 5, LG Electronics said Sunday that it would begin sales of its first 5G smartphone, the LG V50 ThinQ, at a competitive price of 1.2 million won ($1,050) starting April 19. The LG V50 ThinQ costs 200,000 won less than the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.Marking the release of the company’s first breakthrough 5G smartphone, LG Electronics said anyone who purchases an LG V50 ThinQ by the end of May will get a dual screen at no additional cost.The LG dual screen is a 6.2-inch organic light-emitting diode screen inside a foldable flip cover. The company says this second screen makes multitasking easier -- for example, users can search for an actor’s filmography on one screen while watching a movie on the other.The LG V50 ThinQ will be released via Korea’s three telecommunications networks, as well as from open markets and LG Electronics shops.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)