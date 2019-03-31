Herald Corp. goes dark for 2019 Earth Hour

Every year on the last Saturday of March, lights are switched off simultaneously around the world for an hour to raise awareness about climate change and sustainability. Around 18,000 landmarks in 188 countries joined the effort this year, including Korea’s National Assembly Hall, Seoul City Hall, Namsan Seoul Tower, 63 Building and Coex.
|Herald Corp.’s headquarters in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, turns off its lights Saturday as part of the annual global lights-out event Earth Hour. (Lee Sang-sub, The Korea Herald)
Herald Corp.’s headquarters in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, turned off its lights in line with the worldwide movement.
The Seoul chapter of the campaign’s organizer World Wide Fund for Nature signed a partnership with Herald Corp. in 2015 to jointly promote environmental preservation and eco-friendly lifestyles. Established in 1961 as the World Wildlife Fund, the Swiss-based WWF is the world’s largest organization dedicated to natural conservation.
Formerly known as Herald Media Inc., the information-knowledge company has pursued eco-friendly businesses and made investments in sustainability since rebranding itself as Herald Corp. in August 2012. The media company also publishes Korea’s leading English-language daily The Korea Herald and Korean-language business daily The Herald Business.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)