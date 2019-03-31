S. Korea reports no bird flu outbreak this year

NATIONAL

South Korea has lowered the quarantine alert status back to normal with no outbreak of bird flu this year, the government said Sunday.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said it has ended the six-month special quarantine period for avian influenza as no highly contagious cases were discovered in the nation.A total of 70 AI cases were detected in wild bird droppings in the winter season, but all of them were identified as low contagious strains, the ministry said."As highly contagious AI hasn't occurred in poultry farms, thanks to tough quarantine measures, they didn't suffer damages, like massive culling," the ministry said.Even after the special quarantine period ends, authorities will continue to monitor and disinfect local farms and inspect AI-prone regions to prevent potential cases, the ministry said. (Yonhap)