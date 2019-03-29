Starbucks Korea appoints new CEO

Song’s appointment was confirmed at the group’s shareholders meeting.
Song has worked at Starbucks Korea since October 2018 as the head of strategic operations.
New Starbucks Korea CEO David Song (Starbucks Korea)
His experience of working at diverse global companies for the past 20 years will support innovation, the company said.
Former Starbucks Korea CEO Lee Seock-koo is stepping down after holding the position for 11 years. His contributions to the company include digital innovation, such as the mobile order and payment app Siren Order and the introduction of drive-thru stores in Korea.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)