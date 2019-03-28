Go to Mobile Version

High-ranking policeman accused of sexual misconduct, witness tampering

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Mar 28, 2019 - 16:11
  • Updated : Mar 28, 2019 - 16:11

The Busan District Public Prosecutors’ Office said Thursday that a high-ranking police officer has been indicted on charges related to witness tampering and sexual misconduct after allegedly trying to bribe his accuser to recant.

The 48-year-old police officer allegedly groped a woman and exposed himself to her in late August at around 11 p.m. in Busan. Prosecutors say the accused officer was under the influence of alcohol at the time.


(pixabay)

The complaint was filed by a witness, 24, whom the police officer attempted to give 3 million won through a business contractor in exchange for recanting the testimony, the prosecution said. The witness and the alleged victim are not the same person.

The charges against the police officer include obscenity and what is called “quasi-indecent act by compulsion.”

The police department said it planned to send the case to its disciplinary committee.

The accused officer was removed from his post Aug. 31, a day after the incident was reported.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)


