Hyundai E&C opens luxurious apartment complexes in Pangyo

BUSINESS

The Hillstate Pangyo Lforet (Hyundai E&C)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction is now renting out luxurious apartments in the Pangyo district of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, according to the company on Thursday.The Hillstate Pangyo Lforet, which consists of three 20-floored luxurious apartment complexes from which buyers can choose between 11 different apartment types, is the first apartment complex in Pangyo to feature all large-sized apartments. Each apartment spans between 128 square meters and 162 square meters, according to the company.The apartments feature the Hi-oT system that allows smartphones to control internet of things appliances such as lighting and heating systems. The company is also planning to incorporate smartphone access to front entrances and elevators.Another highlighted feature includes a greener environment. Besides being surrounded by two mountains, shopping areas and parking will be underground, allowing parks to surround the complexes.Residents will also have access to facilities including the party room, indoor golf driving range, fitness center, cafe, study and reading room.Hillstate Pangyo Lforet is close to expressways to allow easy access to other cities, and is five minutes by car from Pangyo Techno Valley, the company said.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)