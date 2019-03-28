[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

(Korea)Opened March 20Crime, DramaDirected by Park Nu-riCho Hyeon-il (Ryu Jun-yeol), a young stock broker on the verge of being fired, has his life turned upside down when a colleague introduces him to “Beonhopyo” (Yoo Ji-tae), a mysterious figure who is an architect of shady but lucrative stock brokerage. But Cho’s newfound sense of invincibility is challenged when maverick investigator Han Ji-cheol (Jo Woo-jin) starts pressuring him.(US)Opened March 6Action, Adventure, Sci-fiDirected by Anna Boden and Ryan FleckVers (Bree Larson), a warrior from a powerful alien race called the Kree, struggles to control her emotions and powers, trained by her commander Yon-Rogg (Jude Law). A botched rescue mission lands her on Earth, and after a narrow escape from the hostile Skrull, with which her race is at war, she embarks on a journey to find the life she’s missed on Earth, along with her true identity as Carol Danvers.(Korea)Opened March 20Crime, ActionDirected by Lee Jeong-beomJo Pil-ho (Lee Sun-kyun), a corrupt police officer, is embroiled in an explosion at a police storage unit he was supposed to have robbed. As the sole survivor, he is blamed for the incident and the death of the only other man present at the unit. He seeks out high schooler Mi-na (Jeon So-mi) for a crucial piece of evidence, but soon comes face to face with people much worse than himself.(Korea)Opened March 20Drama, Suspense, ThrillerDirected by Lee Su-jinThe son of leading gubernatorial candidate Gu Myeong-hoi (Han Suk-kyu) ends up killing a man in a hit-and-run accident, and Gu orders his son to turn himself in, believing this would be less harmful to his career. But the dead man’s father, Yu Jung-sik (Sol Kyung-gu), starts a frantic search for his missing daughter-in-law, Choi Ryeon-hee (Chun Woo-hee), setting off a series of events that entangle himself, Gu and Choi.