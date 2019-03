BUSINESS

Hyundai Motor has named its first sport utility vehicle entry model, codenamed “QX,” as Venue, breaking its tradition of naming SUVs after resort cities and luxury residential areas in US.Targeting consumers born after 1980, the carmaker said, “Venue will be marketed as a car that could bring them anywhere they wish to go, a special place where they can have hopes and dreams.”Hyundai’s existing SUVs have been named after US cities Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe and Palisade.Venue will be unveiled at New York Motor Show on April 17.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)