NPS votes against Hanjin, SK chairmens’ board reappointment

BUSINESS

South Korea’s state pension operator on Tuesday decided to vote against Hanjin Group and SK Group’s chairmen continuing their terms, citing concerns of possible damage to corporate value and infringement of shareholder rights.



The announcement came as a result of a meeting of the NPS’ fund management committee, which is the group’s highest decision-making body, on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting was a follow-up from the first of such meeting held Monday, as they were unable to reach a decision at the time.



Regarding their decision on Hanjin Group Chairman Cho Yang-ho, the NPS said, “We decided to vote against Cho's term extension due to his track record of hurting the corporate value and infringement of shareholder rights," the NPS fund management committee said, referring to public criticisms surrounding the chairman and his family.





Cho Yang-ho (Yonhap)