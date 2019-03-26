Suzy expected to relocate from JYP to new management agency

ENTERTAINMENT

Singer and actress Bae Suzy, who debuted in JYP Entertainment's girl band missA, will terminate her contract with the management agency and is likely to move to another talent agency specializing in acting, according to JYP and other sources on Tuesday.



"We announce that Suzy's exclusive contract with JYP will expire at the end of March," her current agency said in a press release.



"After debuting in missA in 2010, Suzy has worked harder than anyone under JYP ... JYP will cheer for the path Suzy will go in the future with all its heart although its official ties with her ended," it said.Upon leaving JYP, the 25-year-old, who is better known and loved for her acting projects, is likely to move to Soop Entertainment, a management agency specializing in dealing with TV and film actors."We have not reached a condition of signing a contract with Suzy and details are under discussion," Soop said, confirming its ongoing negotiations with her side for a contract.Suzy is currently shooting for "Vagabond," a blockbuster drama series by SBS that will go on air in May. (Yonhap)