NK sends condolence message to China over chemical factory explosion

NATIONAL

North Korea’s No. 2 leader and its premier sent a joint message to Chinese leaders to offer condolences over a deadly explosion at a Chinese chemical factory, Pyongyang’s official news agency said Monday.



Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, and Premier Pak Pong-ju sent the message, dated March 22, to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, over the factory explosion in China’s eastern Jiangsu province, the Korean Central News Agency reported.



“We offer deep condolences to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China after learning of the tragic news that a number of human casualties occurred in the explosion of a chemical factory in Jiangsu province,” the North Korean leaders said in the message.



They also expressed hope that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and the government led by President Xi Jinping, China would recover from the disaster at an early date so that people in the affected region will return to stable lives. (Yonhap)