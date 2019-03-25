South Korea prepares for international renewable energy conference

|123rf
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said it discussed progress and preparation for the biennial conference with a preparation committee formed in December 2017. The meeting was attended by 37 organizations, including regional governments, companies and public organizations.
IREC is the world’s largest renewable energy event that has been held since 2004. Around 3,000 to 4,000 participants from governments, companies, international organization and academics are slated to join the event this year.
The government plans to introduce the nation’s energy policies and cases, including Renewable Energy 3020 plans, and foster global cooperation for the sustainability of global renewable energy.
The nation is slated to focus on sharing policies and cases on securing safety, strengthening competitiveness of companies and industries, job creation and public acceptance in the process of expanding the use of renewable energy.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)