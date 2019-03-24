Jaguar Land Rover Korea introduces upgraded Velar

Jaguar Land Rover Korea will launch the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition at the Seoul Motor Show, set to begin Friday at Kintex.
The new Range Rover Velar SVA-D has been dubbed the top Velar model produced by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations team. It is an optimized version of the existing Range Rover Velar, an already acclaimed model awarded with 2018 World Car Design of the Year.
|Range Rover Velar SVA-D (Jaguar Land Rover Korea)
Equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 supercharged engine, the acceleration of the Range Rover Velar SVA-D only takes 4.5 seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour. The performance is up to 45 percent higher than the V6-equipped Range Rover Velar.
The interior of the model features a unique diamond-quilted Windsor leather that adds both luxury and comfort to the ride. The front seats boast 20-way seats with heating, cooling and massage features.
In addition, the model’s driver assist features include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, park assist and steering assist, as well as blind spot detection.
The model will be available in limited quantities, and only this year.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)