KEB Hana Bank’s new CEO pledges digitalization, globalization as core mission

BUSINESS

KEB Hana Bank’s newly appointed CEO Ji Sung-kyoo on Thursday pledged to step up efforts to transform the South Korean commercial bank into a data-driven company backed by digitalization, while ramping up its global business push to widen its sources of income beyond the domestic market.



“To become a trusted global bank, we want to go forward embracing digitalization as our left wing and globalization as our right wing,” Ji said in his inaugural press conference held at KEB Hana Bank’s headquarters in Seoul.



“Our goal is not to adopt a ‘digital touch’ while retaining our traditional banking business, but to transform ourselves from a commercial bank to a data company from the core. We believe this is a path that separates our ‘digitalization’ strategy from that of other banks or companies.”





KEB Hana Bank’s new CEO, Ji Sung-kyoo, speaks during his inaugural press conference in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)