[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Everland hosts its Tulip Festival to mark the onset of spring, running until April 28.
The themed garden features sculptures and paths adorned with beautiful spring flowers, with one of the photo zones featuring the 26-meter-tall Flower Magic Tower.
As night falls, the unique LED Musical Rose Garden can be enjoyed, where LED roses are lit in various colors, accompanied with dynamic background music.
Refer to the official website -- www.everland.com -- for more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, such as admission and discount offers.
Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival
The Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival takes place from Thursday to Sunday at Jindo-gun, South Jeolla Province.
Visitors can enjoy walking along the sea road, gathering abalone and various other activities that make up the festival program. Events and programs include the sea road beacon light parade, learning Jindo Arirang, gugak and tastings of Jindo’s traditional drink hongju at booths.
The event is open to visitors of all ages and is free of charge.
For more information in Korean or English, visit tour.jindo.go.kr.
E-World Starlight Festival
The E-World Starlight Festival features 10 million lights in a large area around E-World and 83 Tower. Hot-air balloons and light decorations are among the attractions at what bills itself as a carnival-like festival.
The event starts at 5 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. from Mondays through Thursdays. From Fridays through Sundays, it ends at 10 p.m.
The event continues until March 28.
For discount information, refer to the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eworld.dg.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- www.eworld.kr -- is only in Korean.
Gurye Sansuyu Festival
Gurye Sansuyu Festival is an annual spring flower festival that takes place at the foot of the mountain Jirisan. Major programs include an exhibition of local products made from sansuyu (cornus fruit), while other programs include traditional music and dance performances, experience programs and fireworks.
The festival is held March 16-24.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- gurye.go.kr -- is only in Korean.
Yeongdeok Snow Crab Festival
The Yeongdeok Snow Crab Festival is an annual event that celebrates local snow crabs mainly caught off the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang Province.
Among festival highlights are a snow crab market, a public auction of freshly caught crabs, a ride on the fishing boat and cooking competition. Visitors will be able to enjoy various sample dishes of snow crab for free.
The festival is open to visitors of all ages.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- ydcrabfestival.com -- is only in Korean.