[Graphic News] Counseling for twilight divorce increasing rapidly

NATIONAL

A growing number of couples over the age of 60 are applying for divorce counseling, data released by a provider of free legal consultation services showed.The Korea Legal Aid Center for Family Relations said it handled 4,653 clients who wanted help with divorce last year, with women accounting for 70.7 percent, or 3,288, and men for the remaining 29.3 percent.Of them, people over 60 years old accounted for 23.5 percent of female divorce counselees and 36.3 percent of male clients, the center said.