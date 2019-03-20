Mirae Asset Global seeks to build balanced global portfolio

BUSINESS

Mirae Asset Global Investments is seeking to further solidify its presence in the overseas financial markets by strengthening its global portfolio.



The South Korea-based asset management company has made bold moves in recent years and left footprints both in advanced and developing markets. One example was its decision to acquire Global X, a US-based sponsor of exchange-traded funds, in 2018.





The Mirae Asset Global Investments Tower, center, in Shanghai, China (Mirae Asset Global Investments)