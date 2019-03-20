[Photo news] New taxi service launched

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean Transportation Minister Kim Hyun-mee (back seat) takes a ride on Waygo Blue at a launch event held in Seoul, Wednesday. Waygo Blue, a cab-hailing service, is the first collaborative platform launched by Kakao with Tago Solutions, an operator of cab services, since their grand consensus earlier this month following heavy confrontation over claims of business interference.Waygo Blue aims to prevent drivers’ rejection of customers based on destination, while educating drivers to provide better service. Some 4,516 cabs are registered with Tago in the Seoul area. Waygo Lady is tailored for women and children with female drivers. Waygo, currently starting with 100 vehicles, will expand to some 3,000 within the first half of this year, along with a service catering to riders with pets.