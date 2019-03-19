Seoul distributes guidelines on spycam crimes

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday distributed guidelines on how to respond to spycam crimes for victims and law enforcement officers, amid a growing epidemic of spycam porn in the country.Divided into two parts -- for civilians and police officers -- the handbook was designed to raise awareness of what constitutes secondary damage to victims of spycam porn and how police officers and victims can handle such cases, according to the Seoul city government.The guidelines also include the characteristics of illegal filming and distribution, gender-based violence and difficulties facing victims and assistance offered to the victims of different types of spycam crimes.The city of Seoul’s move comes amid mounting concerns over an epidemic of spycam videos. Perpetrators use tiny devices to film women in public places, such as schools, toilets and changing rooms, and later share them online.Thousands of women protested in Seoul last year on several occasions against the spycam crimes.The number of spycam cases jumped to 6,470 in 2017 from about 1,353 in 2011, according to police statistics. Only 2 percent of cases led to an arrest, and in 65 percent perpetrators went free without being indicted.“Seoul city will make utmost efforts to root out illegal filming by supporting financial expenses for victims’ lawsuits, their psychological treatment and developing education material to raise awareness,” said Kim Soon-hee, director at Women’s Rights Division at the Seoul Metropolitan Government.The guidelines can be downloaded on the websites of Seoul city and the Seoul Foundation of Women and Family. The handbooks are also to be distributed at local community centers.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)