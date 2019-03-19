Fashion is in the air: 2019 F/W Seoul Fashion Week kicks off

The catwalk shows of 2019 F/W Seoul Fashion Week kick off Wednesday at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul, introducing local designers’ creations for the fall-winter fashion.
Thirty-seven fashion shows will be held in the main Seoul Collection, including 33 for designer brands such as the Miss Gee Collection, Beyond Closet, Songzio, Besfxxk, Greedilous and Dew E Dew E.
Three brands collaborating with major fashion firms will also grace the stage. For example, Iise, the winner of the 2018 Samsung Fashion & Design Fund, will showcase its collection for the first time in South Korea.
|2019 F/W Seoul Fashion Week (Seoul Design Foundation)
British designer brand Cottweiler will present a runway show featuring the collection from the 2019 F/W London Men’s Fashion Week, under an agreement with the British Fashion Council and the Seoul Design Foundation, the organizer of Seoul Fashion Week.
Generation Next, the “new talent” segment of Seoul Fashion Week, featuring 20 rookie designers with one to five years of experience, will start Wednesday too.
Some 95 local fashion brands are participating in GN_S, a trade show aiming to link foreign buyers directly with local designers. It also opens Wednesday.
A new initiative this year is the SFW Young Talents Show, slated for Thursday and showcasing creations from fashion design students.
This will also be the last Seoul Fashion Week to have fashion designer Jung Ku-ho at the helm. He has been the event’s executive director for the last four years.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)