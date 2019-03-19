Fashion is in the air: 2019 F/W Seoul Fashion Week kicks off

LIFE&STYLE

The catwalk shows of 2019 F/W Seoul Fashion Week kick off Wednesday at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul, introducing local designers’ creations for the fall-winter fashion.



Thirty-seven fashion shows will be held in the main Seoul Collection, including 33 for designer brands such as the Miss Gee Collection, Beyond Closet, Songzio, Besfxxk, Greedilous and Dew E Dew E.



Three brands collaborating with major fashion firms will also grace the stage. For example, Iise, the winner of the 2018 Samsung Fashion & Design Fund, will showcase its collection for the first time in South Korea.



2019 F/W Seoul Fashion Week (Seoul Design Foundation)