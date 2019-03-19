Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Hankook Tire strives to be global top-tier OE tire maker

By Cho Hyee-su
  • Published : Mar 19, 2019 - 16:34
  • Updated : Mar 19, 2019 - 16:36

South Korea’s leading tire manufacturer, Hankook Tire, is currently ramping up its research and development efforts in hopes of becoming a world-leading maker of original equipment tires.

Hankook Tire is known for supplying original equipment tires to many domestic and foreign automakers. Currently, the company supplies OE tires for models such as BMW’s flagship New BMW 7 Series and the Audi RS5 Coupe.

It also recently signed a supply contract for the 2019 Nissan Altima, which will feature the company’s all-season ultra-high-performance Kinergy GT tires.

To continue to advance its standing within the industry, the company intends to develop innovative technology at its R&D facility, the Hankook Technodome. The plan is to create tailor-made OE tires optimized for each individual country’s specific climate and road conditions, the company said.


The Hankook Technodome in Daejeon (Hankook Tire)

The Hankook Technodome is a high-tech R&D center in Daejeon that also manages Hankook Tire’s four overseas research institutes. According to Hankook Tire, the facility plays a key role in strengthening mid- to long-term R&D for future tire technology.

Hankook Tire plans on continuing to strengthen its strategic partnerships with luxury automakers through R&D innovation, the company said, while expanding its premium tire lines.

By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114