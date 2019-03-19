Hankook Tire strives to be global top-tier OE tire maker

Hankook Tire is known for supplying original equipment tires to many domestic and foreign automakers. Currently, the company supplies OE tires for models such as BMW’s flagship New BMW 7 Series and the Audi RS5 Coupe.
It also recently signed a supply contract for the 2019 Nissan Altima, which will feature the company’s all-season ultra-high-performance Kinergy GT tires.
To continue to advance its standing within the industry, the company intends to develop innovative technology at its R&D facility, the Hankook Technodome. The plan is to create tailor-made OE tires optimized for each individual country’s specific climate and road conditions, the company said.
|The Hankook Technodome in Daejeon (Hankook Tire)
The Hankook Technodome is a high-tech R&D center in Daejeon that also manages Hankook Tire’s four overseas research institutes. According to Hankook Tire, the facility plays a key role in strengthening mid- to long-term R&D for future tire technology.
Hankook Tire plans on continuing to strengthen its strategic partnerships with luxury automakers through R&D innovation, the company said, while expanding its premium tire lines.
By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)