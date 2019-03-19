Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

EXO's Chen to make solo debut

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 19, 2019 - 11:54
  • Updated : Mar 19, 2019 - 11:54

본문듣기 ▶

Chen will begin a career as a solo artist seven years after he made his debut as a member of popular boy group EXO, his management agency said Tuesday.

The singer, whose real name is Kim Jong-dae, will drop his debut solo EP, "April, and a flower," on April 1, SM Entertainment said.


(SM Entertainment)

Chen's work as part of EXO, which hit the K-pop scene in 2012, includes "Growl," "Overdose," "Wolf," "Ko Ko Bop," "Tempo" and "Love Shot."

The 27-year-old singer also is a member of the band's subunit EXO-CBX along with Baekhyun and Xiumin. EXO-CBX is scheduled to go on a Japanese tour next month. Titled "EXO-CBX Magical Circus Tour 2019 -- Special Edition," the tour will take in Saitama on April 16 and 17 and Kobe from April 27-29. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114