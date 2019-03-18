Jang Hye-rim’s ‘Burnt Offering,’ rite of solace

ENTERTAINMENT

Choreographer Jang Hye-rim supervises dancers from Skanes Dansteater as they perform her 2019 work “Burnt Offering.” (Nelson Rodriguez Smith)

Wearing dark blue-green clothes with rolled-up sleeves, seven Swedish dancers appear in a black box theater where dozens of safety helmets with headlamps are scattered around them on the gray floor. The dancers pick up seven helmets and arrange them in a line. Some call out the names of friends and family members while doing so, and others remain silent.The accompanying music recalls a Korean traditional ritual dance. The dancers laboriously perform to the music with distinctive rhythms, and their bodies and faces soon become covered with charcoal dust as if they were being burned on an altar.



Up-and-coming Korean choreographer Jang Hye-rim’s latest work, “Burnt Offering,” is a contemporary dance that borrows ages-old rituals both from East and West -- from Korea’s ritual dance traditions and from the Old Testament-style sacrifices suggested in the title. Using images of these rituals, Jang attempts to portray contemporary people exhausted by their daily work routines.



The work is an homage to ordinary workers, the choreographer explained during an interview with The Korea Herald on March 13 at the Seoul Arts Center.





“Burnt Offering” by Jang Hye-rim (Nelson Rodriguez Smith)

A scene from “Burnt Offering” (Nelson Rodriguez Smith)

A scene from “Burnt Offering” (Nelson Rodriguez Smith)